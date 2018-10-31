COOS COUNTY — Oregon GOP has filed a formal complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State against District 9 representative Caddy McKeown’s campaign.
The chairman of the Oregon Republican Party, Bill Currier, filed an election complaint against the Oregon South Coast Voices and Caddy McKeown for representative political action committees, alleging that they violated Oregon campaign finance law by failing to promptly disclose multiple paid campaign advertisement transactions.
As of Oct. 23, the Oregon Republican Party claims that there has been no campaign finance filing from the Political Action Committee within deadline, but online advertisements have run anyway.
The Republican Party says there are other donations, which they did not list in their press release, that have gone unreported by South Coast Voices.
“This is a covert attempt to hide from the voters of House District 9 that Portland’s elite are trying to buy this seat,” Oregon Republican Chairman Bill Currier said.
The Oregon Secretary of State has yet to make any statement concerning these allegations.
This claim comes just days before the Nov. 6 midterm election.