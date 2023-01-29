The Annual Oregon Farm Bureau Convention was held December 7 – 9 in Hood River.
Each year, Oregon Farm Bureau presents the “Top Hand” award to an individual member in the state who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy and leadership in the furtherance of Oregon Farm Bureau goals and activities during the past year.
The recipients of this year’s award are Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau members, Marc and Hanna Van Camp of Coos Bay. Marc is president of Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau and Hanna is treasurer.
They work together as a team for the benefit of Farm Bureau, agriculture and forestry.
They are political advocates for the natural resource industry and provide a grassroots perspective of the impacts legislation has on Coos and Curry County farmers, ranchers, and timber land owners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In