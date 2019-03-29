Try 3 months for $3

COOS BAY — The Oregon Employer Council South Coast is offering a scholarship of up to $1,000 for a 2019 graduating student from a high school in the Southern Oregon Coast area.

This scholarship may be applied to any legitimate expense at an accredited vocational/technical institution or college located in the State of Oregon. Strong consideration will be given to those showing a commitment to community service. Preference will be given to those who have family members affiliated with the Oregon Employer Council South Coast.

For applications or more information, contact  1-800-342-4742 ext. 2124 or oecsouthcoast@gmail.com.

