LAKESIDE — On the first weekend of June, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will be hosting a free fishing day event where children throughout Oregon will be able to fish for free.
The event, which will take place locally at Tugman State Park in Lakeside, will feature a number of stations for kids to learn basic fishing skills including how to tie knots, make a lure as well as tips on identifying their catch and more.
For Coos County, ODFW will be joined by The Eel-Tenmile Salmon/Trout Enhancement Program, The Tenmile Lakes Basin Partnership and dozens of other community partners to put on this year’s event.
Jim Farmer, a member of The Eel-Tenmile STEP group, said he’s been a part of the event for about 20 years now and each year he looks forward to seeing the looks on kid’s faces when they make their first catch.
“It’s fun to watch,” he said. “A lot of them walk away from the event confident and ready to do some more fishing on their own which is really great.”
According to Farmer, earlier this month about 1,500 trout were released into a net pen in Eel Lake.
Last year, about 80 people volunteered and so far about 40 have signed up. Volunteer coordinator Linda Murray-Stange said anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can still do so by contacting her at 541-404-2848.
Over 40 Coos County businesses have donated funds and resources to help make the event possible, added Farmer.
Free fishing rods, reels and a barbecue lunch will also be provided. Children 14 or younger are eligible to participate.