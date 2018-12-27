COOS BAY — The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, is accepting nominations for Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year.
Nominations are open statewide through Jan. 31, 2019. Teachers must submit applications by March 29. Oregon Education Service Districts will select a winner from their region. Regional teachers will be honored across the state in May. In September, one of the regional teachers of the year will be named the 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Regional teachers will receive a cash prize of $500. The 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize with a matching $5,000 going to their school, and they will serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.
All Oregonians are encouraged to nominate their favorite teacher by visiting oregonteacheroftheyear.org.