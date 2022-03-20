Six of Oregon’s seven Congressional members are going to bat to bring in funding to help the Port of Coos Bay bring a container facility to Coos Bay.
On Wednesday, the federal representatives sent a letter to Pres. Joe Biden, asking that federal funds in the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act be allocated toward supporting the efforts of the port.
In the letter, the lawmakers highlight the importance of investing in the country’s rural ports to address supply chain issues, create jobs and increase economic productivity, and how this project specifically will produce significant environmental benefits.
The letter was signed by Congressman Peter DeFazio, Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader.
“The IIJA includes tens of billions of dollars that can be utilized for modernizing our nation’s port infrastructure,” wrote the delegation. “Even as your administration works to identify investments that can have an immediate impact, we must accommodate for the fact that container flows on the West Coast are projected to grow at a rapid pace well into the future. While current port infrastructure is incapable of handling this future growth in trade, there is one location where significant port capacity can be added – at the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay. In fact, establishing a container port here would immediately increase West Coast port capacity by up to 10 percent. There is simply no other place on the West Coast where that level of additional capacity can be achieved. The fact that the Port of Coos Bay is located in a rural area makes this project all the more important. Establishing a world class port in Coos Bay will create jobs and generate tax revenue in a part of our state that has long suffered from a steep decline in timber harvest revenue.
“This project also has significant environmental benefits. While other ports in the U.S. will continue to rely heavily on truck transportation, the Coos Bay facility will be the first ship-to-rail port facility on the West Coast, thereby taking trucks out of the equation,” they continued. “This means additional port capacity without a corresponding increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, green electricity produced by renewable energy sources will facilitate the use of electrically powered cargo handling equipment, vehicle charging and on-shore power. With respect to the latter, the port will be fitted with electric power plug-ins that will power ships at berth during the process of unloading. Using shore side electrical power at berth – referred to as cold ironing – will eliminate ship engine emissions in port waters, thereby reducing pollutants by approximately 90 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50 percent.”
DeFazio has long worked to make improvements at the Port of Coos Bay, with tens of millions of dollars secured in just the last two years to repair the north jetty at the port and to increase dredging in the area.
Years ago, DeFazio and the two U.S. senators worked with the port to secure funding to help the port purchase the Coos Bay rail lines, which were going to be pulled up. The rail line, which is now fully owned by the port, is a key element in making a container facility a possibility in the Coos Bay area.
The International Port of Coos Bay has already purchased property that would house the container facility and is working with the federal delegation to secure funding and needed improvements to the port to make the facility a possibility.
