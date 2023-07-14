State capitol
Courtesy photo

Recently, U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (OR-04) called on the U.S. Department of State with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Andrea Salinas (OR-06), Cliff Bentz (OR-02), and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) to continue working to address the passport backlog for Oregonians by driving down wait times, increasing communication with Oregon applicants, and informing Congress of any additional resources the Department needs.

Over the last year, passport requests have increased by 30 to 40 percent, with routine processing times increasing to 10 to 13 weeks and expedited processing times increasing to 7 to 9 weeks. The bipartisan coalition sent a joint letter to Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, urging immediate action to alleviate the delays.

