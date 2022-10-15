More improvements
Little Theatre on the Bay is continuing to raise funds for Phase VII of its restoration project.

Little Theatre on the Bay is receiving $18,990 from the Oregon Cultural Trust for their Phase VII improvements to the historic Liberty Theatre in North Bend. These Cultural Development Program Awards fund nonprofit projects that increase access to culture, invest in organizational capacity, support community creativity and provide historic preservation. More than 60 percent of Cultural Trust funding (including awards to county and Tribal coalitions) is awarded outside of the Portland Metro area. 

Phase VII at the Liberty Theatre will be a new 3,800 square foot structure built as a second story above the new restroom addition. This $880,000 project will increase LTOB’s ability to provide ongoing year-round classes and productions for youth and others which will include acting, choreography, and play rehearsals. On the same building level will be a costume room, dressing rooms and restroom for efficiency. There is a lift included in the plans which accommodates accessibility for all.

