Little Theatre on the Bay is receiving $18,990 from the Oregon Cultural Trust for their Phase VII improvements to the historic Liberty Theatre in North Bend. These Cultural Development Program Awards fund nonprofit projects that increase access to culture, invest in organizational capacity, support community creativity and provide historic preservation. More than 60 percent of Cultural Trust funding (including awards to county and Tribal coalitions) is awarded outside of the Portland Metro area.
Phase VII at the Liberty Theatre will be a new 3,800 square foot structure built as a second story above the new restroom addition. This $880,000 project will increase LTOB’s ability to provide ongoing year-round classes and productions for youth and others which will include acting, choreography, and play rehearsals. On the same building level will be a costume room, dressing rooms and restroom for efficiency. There is a lift included in the plans which accommodates accessibility for all.
The Liberty Theatre was built in 1924 as a “movie palace” in downtown North Bend and was later converted into a performing arts venue. The Phase VII Youth/Rehearsal Space project creates an area for people to come together, explore their creativity and learn new skills in the performing arts.
This historic theatre serves as a community gathering place and has been undergoing a seven-phase restoration capital campaign on track to be completed in 2024. Along with restoring the building, the goals of this restoration include: accessibility for cast, crew and patrons, increased youth participation, partnerships with schools and downtown economic development. Over 3.5 million dollars have already been raised in support of the first six phases of this restoration effort. The timeline is to have this space substantially complete by October 2023.
This project is also financially supported by the Oregon State Legislature, the city of North Bend, the Ford Family Foundation, and the local community. Many thanks to Molly & David Ford for their generous gift to name the youth space. Anyone can make a donation at www.thelibertytheatre.org. As you continue to support LTOB with your generous contributions, please consider matching with a donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust. This will earn you a tax credit and can be made online at culturaltrust.org. Your Cultural Trust contribution comes back to you in the form of a decreased tax bill or potentially an increased refund. You just doubled the impact of your contribution at no additional cost to you!
