COOS COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Saturday Dungeness crab season will begin Jan. 4 after new test results showed an increased meat yield.
According to an industry notice by ODFW, results from meat quality testing in Washington revealed crab to be at a 27.9 percent meat recovery rate well above the industry’s minimum of 23 percent.
Oregon fisherman will now be able to set gear Jan. 1 at 8:00 a.m. followed by hold inspections Jan. 3.
“All areas in the Tri-State regions north of Cape Arago, Oregon have met the respective minimum meat recovery criteria,” the notice said. “We are opening the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season north of Cape Arago to the OR/WA border.”
However, areas south from Cape Arago to Gold Beach remain under its meat recovery rates and will stay closed. In addition, persistent domoic acid found within the area has also contributed to its closure.
Further testing for domoic acid will take place and an opening date will determined at a later time.