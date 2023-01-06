Forest awards

Tony Mecum holds the plaque naming Grants Pass as Tree City of the Year in 2020. Nominations for this and other urban forestry awards are now open and can be filed on the Oregon Community Trees website.

 Contributed photo

Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are seeking nominees for their urban forestry award program. For the past 28 years, the program has recognized people, communities, and organizations in the state who have outstanding accomplishments and shown leadership in urban and community forestry.

The goal of the awards program is two-fold: to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from their community leaders.



