Oregon Community Foundation recently announced Operation Rebuild Hope and Coos Health and Wellness have been selected to receive a Project Turnkey grant of $1.35 million for the acquisition and conversion of a 17-room motel in North Bend.
Through the pandemic, the property will serve as a COVID-19 respite shelter for Coos County community members in need of non-congregate shelter as well as emergency housing for area veterans.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to increase housing for our residents. Coos County needs all types of housing, including flexible opportunities to house people for short term stays,” said Melissa Cribbins, Coos County commissioner. “This funding will be used to purchase and upgrade a local motel to provide housing for veterans and others in need of short-term housing. We appreciate the work that Operation Rebuild Hope, Coos Health and Wellness, the city of North Bend, Oregon Community Foundation, Association of Oregon Counties and the Oregon Legislature did to make this happen.”
Located along Highway 101 in North Bend, the property is conveniently located close to amenities and services. ORH and CHW anticipate use beginning immediately, with eight rooms already open to the most vulnerable community members during the pandemic.
“This is a much-needed opportunity for our community,” said Jessica Engelke, mayor of North Bend. “The housing crisis has affected our community members. The partnership between Coos Health and Wellness and Operation Rebuild Hope is a wonderful chance to provide short term housing here.”
Post-pandemic, ORH and CHW will prioritize Coos County veterans experiencing housing instability and mental health challenges as well as other vulnerable community members. Local community partners and CHW will provide relevant, supportive services for area veterans. Coos County has the third highest per county, by percent of population, of veterans in Oregon.
“As a veteran who has been homeless and struggled with addiction, I know the struggles in trying to get help,” Patrick Wright, executive director of Operation Rebuild Hope, said. “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to provide these essential services for our veterans and community. These funds will provide housing and essential services for our clients experiencing homelessness. We will address mental health, addiction, physical health, job placement, and a variety of other services so that our clients can become self-sufficient.”
Key benefits of Project-Turnkey-North Bend, operated by Operation Rebuild Hope, include:
- Safe accommodation and support for COVID-affected individuals and veterans.
- Helping vulnerable Coos County veterans move from crisis to stability.
- Supportive, relevant services for area veterans.
Oregon Community Foundation offers support for Oregon’s housing needs along a continuum — from shelter to supportive housing to affordable housing to equitable home ownership — through a variety of tools, including research, grants, advocacy and low-interest loans. OCF’s administration of Project Turnkey is one example of the innovative, collaborative approaches underway to help more Oregonians find stable, affordable housing.
“It’s wonderful to see Project Turnkey funds supporting shelter and housing for Oregon veterans, a population that disproportionately experiences homelessness and housing insecurity,” said Megan Loeb, program officer for OCF. “This grant demonstrates the continued effort of the Advisory Committee to center equity and the people facing housing insecurity throughout the process.”
The Oregon Legislature allocated $65 million for Project Turnkey for the purpose of acquiring motels/hotels for use as non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. Two discrete funds were provided by the state: one totaling $30 million to be awarded in counties and tribal communities impacted by the 2020 wildfires; and one totaling $35 million for the remaining 28 counties in the state. Oregon Community Foundation is administering both funds through an application and selection process, with guidance from an advisory committee of state, local and community stakeholders.
