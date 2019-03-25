COOS BAY — Community members gathered at Bastendorff Beach on Saturday morning hauling buckets and picking up trash as they participated in the 2019 SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup.
The twice-annual cleanup, which hosted work parties in 45 sites up and down the Oregon coast, featured more than 70 volunteers at Bastendorff Beach who collected over 400 pounds of garbage.
A group of family and friends hike to the beach Saturday during a SOLVE beach clean up in Winchester Bay.
Todd Buchholz, with Coos Bay Surfrider Foundation, helped volunteers register for the cleanup as well as provided assistance with collection and keeping track of what was picked up.
“We found a lot of little broken up pieces of plastic and cigarette butts,” said Buchholz. “We also found three needles that we placed in a sharps container for safety reasons.”
Buchholz, who has been a part of the beach cleanup since 2013, said he first became involved because he wanted to help keep the beaches beautiful as well as help spread the word on eliminating plastic pollution.
“It’s important to remind folks to dispose their plastic by practicing the ‘three R’s’ which is reduce, reuse and recycle,” said Buchholz. “There is also a fourth ‘R’ which is refuse. So, when there is an opportunity for example you’re offered a container at a restaurant or a straw you can refuse it and bring your own.”
For over 30 years, SOLVE, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, has called on Oregonians to enlist the help of their communities and join one another in helping rid thousands of pounds of marine debris and trash from their beaches.
Volunteers carry trash collected Saturday during a SOLVE beach clean up at Umpqua Beach near Winchester Bay.
NW Natural, Fred Meyer and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department were among some of cleanup’s sponsors. Les’s Sanitary Service also provided each local site with a donated collection bin to haul garbage away.
This year’s spring cleanup, in partnership with AAA Oregon, featured a total of more than 4,800 volunteers statewide who collected over 21,000 pounds of garbage from Oregon’s beaches.