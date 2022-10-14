Saving salmon

Throughout Oregon, more than $1.15 billion has been spent to restore streams for salmon and other habitat.

 Contributed photos

For about 30 years, people throughout Oregon have been working quietly and effectively on  projects to assure clean water, help salmon and steelhead, and restore healthy wild habitat throughout the state.  Over $1.15 billion has been spent on locally prioritized and technically excellent restoration projects. This investment program includes a full range of efforts to improve Oregon’s unique habitats as well as to recover our Northwest icon, salmon. This work includes efforts to help the 11 stocks of fish that are listed under the Endangered Species List by undertaking actions identified in state and federal recovery plans.

Oregon has been keeping records of these investments, though little recognition of the magnitude of this work has been given.  “We were adding up the investments we had made on the central coast”, noted Paul Engelmeyer, chairperson of the MidCoast Watersheds Council based in Newport.  “We started wondering what the collective efforts across Oregon had been”.  He contacted Bobbi Riggers, the staff person in charge of the  Watershed Restoration Inventory at the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) for information.  “It was mind boggling when she totaled this billion plus number,’’ said Engelmeyer. 

