For about 30 years, people throughout Oregon have been working quietly and effectively on projects to assure clean water, help salmon and steelhead, and restore healthy wild habitat throughout the state. Over $1.15 billion has been spent on locally prioritized and technically excellent restoration projects. This investment program includes a full range of efforts to improve Oregon’s unique habitats as well as to recover our Northwest icon, salmon. This work includes efforts to help the 11 stocks of fish that are listed under the Endangered Species List by undertaking actions identified in state and federal recovery plans.
Oregon has been keeping records of these investments, though little recognition of the magnitude of this work has been given. “We were adding up the investments we had made on the central coast”, noted Paul Engelmeyer, chairperson of the MidCoast Watersheds Council based in Newport. “We started wondering what the collective efforts across Oregon had been”. He contacted Bobbi Riggers, the staff person in charge of the Watershed Restoration Inventory at the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) for information. “It was mind boggling when she totaled this billion plus number,’’ said Engelmeyer.
Recognizing the serious decline in salmon and the urgency of restoring clean water and long term watershed health, the Oregon Plan for Salmon and Watersheds was initiated in 1997. This led to the development of restoration plans and money being invested by the state and federal government investments as well as from local governments, private timber businesses, private and community groups and tribal governments. This money has supported thousands of jobs and has resulted in over 19 thousand restoration projects across the state. Local organizations, such as Watershed Councils and Soil and Water Conservation Districts, use these resources to address the issues in their waters using local knowledge and working with willing landowners. “Improving water quality for salmon recovery and our communities is a long term investment that will have a ripple effect of benefits for future generations” says Engelmeyer.
About 40% of the total investments were from state agency partners providing technical assistance and leadership and from state grants. Grant funds come from the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Funds and State lottery dollars.
“The public is essentially “investing” in these clean water and salmon goals when they buy a lottery ticket…so they win even if they lose,” said Bobbi Riggers of OWEB.
Another 25% of the investments come from federal contributions while local governments contribute about 15% and private industrial timber contributes about 10%.
“When I review conservation and restoration projects in the OWRI database”, says Riggers, “it’s always inspiring. I see that in every project all across Oregon, there is commitment, ownership, and real results on the ground! It gives me hope.”
Projects have been mapped and can be explored by looking up the Oregon Explorer Watershed Restoration tool.
Riggers also noted that the OWRI database captures only a portion of the total investments in Oregon watershed restoration. Complimentary databases exist within US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Bonneville Power Administration, and City of Portland Metro. While some of those projects are captured in the OWRI database, others are not, so the total amount of work in Oregon’s watersheds is even greater.
“When people recognize how restoration projects can have really positive local impacts on clean water and fish,” said Engelmeyer, “they want to become involved.” He urged interested people to contact their local watershed council or soil and water conservation district to find ways to help.
