CHARLESTON — Out of all the places Oregon Coast Outreach has set up to feed the homeless, it saw the largest crowd in Charleston. Now for the nonprofit’s first Christmas meal, it is heading back to Charleston where founder Kermit Gaston plans on another big crowd.
“When we served in Charleston back in September, we had 100 people per meal and that was a three-day event with six meals,” Gaston said.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Charleston Community Baptist Church on Boat Basin Road, Oregon Coast Outreach is inviting every homeless individual or community member to attend. Volunteers include the local Sea Cadets, who will be dressed in uniform as they serve.
“We have some tents, so there will be some inside seating for people,” Gaston said. “We’re serving a traditional Christmas dinner with turkey, stuffing, all the trimmings and dessert.”
To accommodate the large crowd that Gaston is expecting, he has already begun roasting the 12 turkeys that will be used on Saturday. There will also be 40 pounds of stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, and 60 pounds of mashed potatoes.
“We will have pies and one church youth group is baking cookies for us,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
When asked why he thinks Oregon Coast Outreach saw the largest homeless crowd in Charleston, he said it is “an easy place to hide.”
“It is just off the beaten path,” Gaston said. “There’s a trailer park next to the Baptist Church and another one up the road.”
To volunteer alongside the Sea Cadets, Kermit can be reached by calling 541-404-8100 or by visiting the Oregon Coast Outreach Facebook page.
“Anybody who wants to bring socks, hats, gloves, coats, we will lay them out,” Gaston added. “When we did our Thanksgiving dinner at the Devereux Center, we had people show up with blankets, socks and hats and handed them out, which was a huge blessing.”
Even people without families to celebrate the holidays showed up that Thanksgiving meal to enjoy good company and help out, he said.
“Come down and eat,” Gaston said. “We will have good food and a good time. Anyone is welcome.”