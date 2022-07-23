The second week of the Oregon Coast Music Festival begins with a noon concert in the gardens of Shore Acres Park, Saturday July 23. Three OCMA orchestra concerts in Marshfield Auditorium, lectures and educational programs are scheduled throughout the week. Come celebrate the return to live musical performances.

Brass, Reeds, Strings and Songs at Shore Acres State Park @ noon, Saturday, July 23.

