The second week of the Oregon Coast Music Festival begins with a noon concert in the gardens of Shore Acres Park, Saturday July 23. Three OCMA orchestra concerts in Marshfield Auditorium, lectures and educational programs are scheduled throughout the week. Come celebrate the return to live musical performances.
Brass, Reeds, Strings and Songs at Shore Acres State Park @ noon, Saturday, July 23.
“Aaron Johnson meets the Shaymus Hanlin Quartet” provides the first ever play together of two talented Bay Area raised artists. The concert will be held in the gardens of Shore Acres Park, and the Friends of Shore Acres are sponsors and hosts for the event.
Aaron Johnson, based in New York base , returns to the Bay Area to synergize a musical interaction with Shaymus Hanlin and the Hanlin Quartet. Johnson demonstrates his mastery of saxophone, clarinet and flute in a lineup of musical selections. He is a favorite of our Festival, having performed this past May at a special concert at SWOCC with his Quartet.
Shaymus Hanlin, vocals, grew up with the American Songbook in his heart. With a modern touch on an old school sound, Hanlin brings class, nostalgia, and excitement to audiences wherever he goes. Having been introduced to the music festival circuit at a young age with the Oregon Coast Lab Band, and Bay City Swing, he has many friends and mentors in the music business. Shaymus brings his quartet that includes, Liam Hathaway, Bass, Michael Rodenkirch, percussion, and Kiran Raphael keyboard. .
The event is free, but parking in the park is $5.
Lunch, Listen and Learn programs at noon Monday, July 25; Wednesday, July 27; & Friday, July 29 in the Coos Bay Public Library
Associate Conductor Adam Stern brings fresh and entertaining insight to the music and composers that are featured in the three-orchestra programs. These noontime events provide an opportunity for interactive discussions that help everyone learn about the artists, the musical world and other related topics. Bring a lunch with you and the library staff provides additional refreshments.
Stern has been leading the Seattle Philharmonic since 2003 and has worked to elevate compositions from a range of composers including many heretofore underappreciated. In 2015, Stern was appointed as Music Director of the Sammamish Symphony and as OCMA Associate Conductor/Pops Conductor. His influence has resulted in an expanded repertoire and thoughtful, well-programed concerts.
We welcome Adam back to Coos Bay for our 44th Season
Orchestra Concert I “An Evening at the Theater” celebrates the return of Maestro James Paul and the OCMA Festival Orchestra, Tuesday, July 26 @ 7:30 pm in Marshfield High School Auditorium.
Maestro James Paul, widely acclaimed as one of North America’s most distinguished conductors returns enthusiastically to Coos Bay to lead our Festival Orchestra with a selection of compositions to delight all audiences.
A native of Oregon, Maestro Paul studied at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music and the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. Among his many honors, he was awarded the Serge Koussevitsky Memorial Conducting Prize at Tanglewood and named to the Comite d’Honneur at the Cercle Paul Paray in Paris. Maestro Paul is a dedicated supporter of our festival and he his efforts are evident in the wealth of outstanding musicians that come to play under his direction.
The program selected for the first concert includes the Overture from “La gazza ladra” (The Thieving Magpie) by Gioachino Rossini, and suites from the opera “Carmen” by Georges Bizet. After intermission, two works by Felix Mendelssohn are featured: “Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage” and “War March of the Priests”.
Showcasing OCMA Musicians! The Pops Concert on July 28 features the “Odessey Overture” by Contrabassonist Nicole Buetti.
The Pops will feature the South Coast Premiere performance of the “Odessey Overture,” written by OCMA’s Contrabassonist Nicole Buetti. The piece is dedicated to Buetti’s father, who instilled in her a love for science, Star Trek, and Star Wars. Nicole is an active music educator, performer and award-winning composer, with nearly 400-recorded musical works in a wide variety of genres. She has composed extensively for chamber ensembles and large ensembles of various configurations, as well as children’s music and music for media. She has been honored for her film score work at the Wild Rose International Film Fest, Dodge Grant Association, and Telly Awards Association.
We are arranging a special opportunity for the community to meet Nicole as part of the Library Listen and Learn seminars on Wednesday July 27, beginning at noon. Her series “Meet the Instruments of the Orchestra” is a full YouTube program series and was recognized in 2022 as the Best Homeschool Curriculum & Products on the Planet! https://www.inaworldmusic.net/meet-the-instruments.html.
POPS Concert Theme “In the Startled Ear of Night..” conducted and developed by Adam Stern is a whole day opportunity to learn and enjoy music.
The morning of the concert at 10 am, Thursday July 28 in Marshfield High School Auditorium we will invite interested students to watch the rehearsal and have an opportunity to meet some of the musicians at the end of the session. Those attending the concert in the morning will be provided special tickets to attend the evening performance.
The Pops theme is illustrated by a number of selections made by Conductor Stern ranging from “The House of Frankenstein” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon” by Han Salter; the “Flight of the Bumble Bee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Among the other selections are theme from Hitchcock’s film “Vertigo” written by Bernard Herrmann. Included in the program is the South Coast premiere of Nicole Buetti’s “Odessey Overture” and a solo violin by Concertmaster Ron Blessinger in the performance of “Danse macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
The Festival Finale highlights “20th Century Masterworks” on Saturday, July 30 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield High School Auditorium
Maestro James Paul selected engaging works for the concluding concert under the theme of “20th Century Masterworks.” He begins the program with the “Overture, Aotearoa (Land of the Long White Cloud)” by Douglas Lilburn, followed by Jean Sibelius “Symphony No 6 in d Op.104.” After intermission, the orchestra will play Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess.” The Pavane was first written for piano solo and later arranged for orchestra and has remained a highly popular work. The concert concludes with Symphonic Metamorphoses of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith. This delightful work will provide a fine and satisfying conclusion for the 2022 festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In