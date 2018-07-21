COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Music Festival began its weeklong celebration Saturday at Mingus Park with a free performance by the Bay Area Concert Band.
The band, which features musicians from across the Coos County, has been opening the festival since its inception 40 years ago. According to the band’s director Steven Simpkins, some of its members have been with the group since the very beginning.
“We have a lot of history here,” said Simpkins. “My goal is that I want people to enjoy themselves and like the music we perform. We want people to walk away with a tune to whistle.”
The Oregon Coast Music Festival runs till July 28 with various concerts throughout Coos Bay and North Bend. According to its website, the festival brings over 80 classical musicians from around the country and Canada to the South Coast.
Oregon Coast Music Association (OCMA) Vice President Christine Moffitt said the board works hard each year to bring high-quality music to area and to integrate the festival even more into the community’s music education programs.
“Music is universal and there’s no translator needed for it,” said Moffitt. “We have this unique event here that brings extraordinary music and talent and we want to share it.”
The festival is schedule to host six performances in various locations for the entire week. On Sunday, the Darrell Grant Jazz Trio and vocalist Danielle Barker performed at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston.
In the upcoming week, the festival’s 80-piece orchestra will conduct three performances under the guidance of music director James Paul, who recently celebrated his 27th year with the festival. Associate Conductor Adam Stern will also host an interactive discussion at the Coos Bay Public Library to provide insight into the orchestra’s performances.
The discussions are free and open to the public. The theme for the first concert is “Once Upon A Time,” which is focused on several classic stories being told through music will take place at Marshfield High School Auditorium Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Local Marshfield High School graduate Nick Lovell, member of the orchestra in the trumpet section, will also be performing this week.
Ida Jo Gates, an OCMA board member, said she hopes to foster a base here of young, local musicians interested in classical music. According to Gates, having professional musicians come out during the rest of year to do a master class or work with students on their music would be very helpful.
“We don’t have a classical string program here, but we do have some folks in the area who do play string instruments like the violin,” said Gates. “We need to match those folks up with younger students and instigate a string program and that is something that OCMA can do.”
For a full schedule of the festival concert’s and ticket information you can visit the festival’s website at www.oregoncoastmusic.org.