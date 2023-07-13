The 45th Annual Music Festival features two full weeks of musical and educational events, Saturday, July 15 through Saturday July 29. Below is an overview of all events. Additional details are available online, also in printed programs and future press releases.
The 2023 image by Susan Chambers highlights sea otter restoration (story https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org. Posters will be available for sale at events, and at the OCMA Office.
Bay Area Concert Band Festival Kickoff
Saturday, July 15 @ noon, Mingus Park, Coos Bay. Free
The Bay Area Concert Band opens the Festival at Mingus Park @ noon. Band conductor Stephen Simpkins has selected an array of typical band music including light classical, medleys from composers of Broadway and movie hits, Latin music, and marches. All are encouraged to attend and bring a picnic. Festival volunteers will be available with merchandise, tickets and information for events.
Aaron Johnson Jazz: Blues, Ballads & the American Songbook
Sunday, July 16 @ 2 pm, OIMB Boat House. Reception by Black Market Gourmet. $50 tickets, limited seating.
The OIMB boathouse auditorium provides a unique location for a Jazz performance. The afternoon event features Aaron Johnson, saxophone, clarinet, and flute; Ilya Lushtak, vocals and guitar; Liam Hathaway, bass, and Brigitta Teuscher, vocals. Black Market Gourmet provides a lovely spread for attendees at intermission.
Madi Barrena & Michael Somers: African American Jazz Composers and Performers.
Wednesday, July 19 @ 7 pm, Hales Center, SWOCC, Coos Bay. $20
Madi Cristina Barrena, Piano and Michael Somers, Bass provide an interactive performance of the history and contributions of five African American composers and performers. Barrena and Somers recently moved to Coos Bay after a career of performing together at venues in the San Francisco Bay area for more than 20 years
Steven Moeckel & Joanna Goldstein: Hidden Voices Highlighting Diverse American Women Composers
Thursday July 20 @ 7 pm, Hales Center, SWOCC, Coos Bay. $25
Steven Moeckel, violin, and Joanna Goldstein, piano, provide a program of selected compositions by women composers from the time of suffrage to the present. The program will delight and educate the audience regarding the achievements of the featured women.
The Gothard Sisters: Celtic Music & Dance in the Gardens Saturday, July 22 @ noon, Shore Acres State Park, Charleston. Free. Parking $5 without State Parks Pass
Greta, Solana and Willow Gothard provide an afternoon of contemporary Celtic music in the lovely gardens of the park. Bring a picnic and chairs and listen to their arrangements, blended with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies.
Dear Darling:
Sunday July 23 @ 7 pm, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Coos Bay
7 Devils Brewing hosts Dear Darling, a Sacramento-based trio of Natalie Hagwood (cello and voice), Casey Lipka (bass and voice) and Hannah Jane Kile (guitar and voice). Together, their joyous meld of jazz, folk, classical and pop delivers a fresh new sound that is being recognized both locally and nationally.
Adam Stern & Steven Moeckel Preview Concert:
Monday, July 24 @ noon, Umpqua Hall, SWOCC, Coos Bay. Free
The Festival features educational seminars and concert previews led by Associate Conductor Adam Stern the day before each Orchestra concerts. This first preview features a conversation with Steven Moeckel, violin soloist who will perform Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D for Violin and Orchestra in Marshfield Auditorium Tuesday, July 25.
Orchestra Concert I: James Paul Conductor, Steven Moeckel, Violin
Tuesday, July 25 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25
Welcome the full 80-piece OCMA Festival Orchestra on the stage of Marshfield auditorium, for the first of three concerts. The orchestra will perform the overture from Hector Berlioz’s opera, Benvenuto Cellini. Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 in b, D. 759, Unfinished, and conclude with Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D for Violin and Orchestra, Steven Moeckel, violin.
Adam Stern & Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya Preview the Pops
Wednesday, July 26 @ noon, Umpqua Hall, SWOCC, Coos Bay. Free
The second educational seminar preview the music of Latin America and Hispanic composers. Meet the featured soprano soloist, Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya. The event includes Spanish and English conversations and a discussion of the influence of Latin music and rhythms. Details about the free open rehearsal on Thursday morning at Marshfield Auditorium will be provided.
Pops Concert I: Latin American and Hispanic Music: Adam Stern. Conductor & Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya, Soprano
Thursday, July 27 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium,
Coos Bay. $20/$25
The music of Latin America and Spain has long been prized by lovers of music of all types. Think of the many types of music specific to certain lands: the Spanish zarzuela, the Brazilian samba, the Argentinian tango, the mariachi bands of Mexico…all of these a perpetual gift to the music lover. Enjoy a lovely evening with a diverse menu of compositions played by the full orchestra, and featuring several songs by emerging soprano Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya.
Adam Stern Previews Orchestra Concert II
Friday, July 28 @ noon, Umpqua Hall, SWOCC, Coos Bay. Free
This final preview will include a review of the music to be played at the Saturday concert as well as a special tribute to the legacy of Conductor James Paul, having conducted the Festival Orchestra for 30 years. Paul’s conducting career abroad and in North America has been extensive, and he was instrumental in attracting the high caliber of musicians that continues today in the Orchestra.
Redfish String Quartet
Friday, July 28 @ 7 pm. First Presbyterian Church, North Bend. $20
OCMA collaborates with the Redfish Music Festival to provide an opportunity for a chamber music concert within this year’s Festival. Fritz Gearhart, Miya Saito-Beckman, Jason Bonham and Andrew Smith provide an evening recital program of varied styles in the string quartet repertoire, including compositions by Webern, Still, Turina and Mozart.
Orchestra Concert II: The Virtuoso Orchestra. James Paul Conductor
Saturday, July 30 @ 7:30 pm,
Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25
The Festival concludes with three well known symphonic performances.
The Prelude to Parsifal by Richard Wagner is followed by the ballet music from the Perfect Fool by Gustav Holst. Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor closes our Festival as a grand finale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In