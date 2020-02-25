FLORENCE — Last week, the Oregon Coast Military Museum announced Ray Bazzart and Krystal Hopper as new members to its board of directors.
According to a press release by the Oregon Coast Military Museum, the board voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 18, to add Bazzart and Hopper to the museum’s board.
An advocate for the prevention of child abuse and proper mental health care for veterans, Hopper, of Coos Bay, has for years worked to educate, inform and serve the community at large in a variety of roles, said the press release.
“(Hopper) has an extensive background with working for a variety of veteran organizations,” said the press release. “She is a contributor to early childhood education, youth sports and swimming education programs thorough CARD Head Start, YMCA and the American Red Cross.”
According to the press release, Hopper said she wanted to join the board as she has a “keen interest in ensuring that the history of veterans service be preserved and shared with the general public.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hopper was introduced to the board by its secretary Wayne Sharpe. Also joining the board is Bazzart, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the military from 1975 to 1982.
Bazzart, who works in the finance department at Three Rivers Casino was introduced to the board by Gary Cannon, president of the Oregon Coast Military Museum.
“When asked why (Bazzart) would like to be a board member on The Oregon Coast Military, Museum he replied, ‘As a veteran, I could find no better way to give back to my community receive continued knowledge of military history,’” said the press release.
The Oregon Coast Military Museum, which is located on 2145 Kingwood Street in Florence, is open from noon to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.