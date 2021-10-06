Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is excited to host the American Culinary Federation Team USA for their first face-to-face practice session October 3 through 5. During the visit, the team will interact with OCCI students and faculty in the way of demonstrations and lectures and will prepare two meals that simulate the competition arena.
The following chefs will be visiting OCCI:
• Chef Logan Christensen, CEC, St. Louis Country Club, St. Louis
• Chef Troman Avenido Felizmenio, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Desert, California
• Chef Dan Holtgrave, CEC, Old Warson Country Club, O’Fallon, St. Louis
• Chef Ted Polfelt, CEC, CCA, AAC, Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke, Virginia
• Chef Timothy Recher, CEC, AAC, Quail West Golf & Country Club, Naples, Florida
• Chef Stephen J. Sullivan, Cache Creek Casino, California
Team Managers and Advisors are:
• Team Manager Chef James K. Storm CEC, AAC, St. Louis Country Club, St. Louis
• Assistant Team Manager Chef Randy J. Torres CEC, AAC, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute Director
• Pastry Manager Susan E. Notter, CEPC
• Logistics Manager John Coletta
• National Team Advisor Steven Jilleba, CMC, CCE, AAC
“These chefs exemplify the best of the best,” Team Manager Chef Storm said. “Over the next four years, team members will devote their time and energy to represent the United States on the world stage. We give great thanks to their employers for supporting the chefs on their journey. Also, thank you to Jones Dairy Farm for their sponsorship of the team.”
Having started in August, the team will be practicing together regularly as they perfect their entries for the 2022 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg, Germany, and for the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.
For more information about Southwestern and OCCI’s culinary programs visit: www.socc.edu/occi or call Shawn Warren at 541-888-7309.
