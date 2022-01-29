Want to romance someone special but don’t have the expertise to pull off a gourmet meal? Let us do the work for you. Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is offering a delicious dinner for two that we prepare for you. All items are ready for you to put the finishing touches on. And, if you’re looking for something sweet, we have that too.
The packaged meal includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. The prep work has all been done. Ingredients are ready to be cooked. Easy to follow detailed instructions will be provided.
Orders will be available for pick-up from OCCI (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) on Sunday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. The complete meal price is $85 or include a bottle of wine and the price is $100. ID will be required at time of pickup.
All proceeds go to support OCCI student competition teams. Next month our Ice Carving Team travels to Alaska for the 2022 World Ice Art Championships.
Menu includes:
Appetizer
Braised Pork Belly & Beets
Winter Greens with Orange Apple Compote Sherry Sauce & Horseradish Cream
Main Entrée
NY Pepper Steak with Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Mushroom Dumpling Parsnip Puree & Roasted Broccolini
Vegetarian option available.
Dessert
Flourless Chocolate Torte with Hazelnut Cremeux, Chocolate Soil and Coffee Ice Cream
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Covered Strawberries, $4 Each or $12 ½ dozen
Selection of Chocolates, $5 box of 4 or $15 box of 12
Red Velvet Cupcakes, $5 Each or $18 ½ dozen
6-Pack Macarons, $8
Deadline for placing orders is 5 p.m., Monday, February 7. For information or to place your order, call 541-888-7309 or email shawn.warren@socc.edu.
