Oregon Coast Anglers will award three $1,000 scholarships for students graduating from high school in 2021.
The scholarships are through Oregon Coast Anglers’ Conservation Scholarship Program and the one requirement is that recipients plan to pursue higher education in majors relating to the conservation of Earth’s resources.
“Conservation of our natural resources is becoming more and more important for our generation and will be for generations to come,” said Oregon Coast Anglers President Steve Godin. “We hope these scholarships will encourage today’s graduates to pursue a career in conservation.”
Coastal schools included in the program are Siuslaw High School, Mapleton High School, Reedsport Community Charter School, Elkton High School, North Bend High School, Marshfield High School, Bandon High School, Coquille High School, Pacific High School, Gold Beach High School and Brookings-Harbor High School.
Administrators of these schools will select the students they feel meet the conservation studies requirement.
