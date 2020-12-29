The Oregon Coast Anglers again are collecting Christmas trees to enhance fish habitat.
It’s the seventh year the group has been using trees in tributaries of the Umpqua River.
Trees can be dropped off at the southwest corner of the Les Schwab parking lot in Reedsport. OCA requests the trees be free of tinsel, ornaments and any coatings.
Trees can be left at the drop site through January.
OCA and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will place the trees in tributaries to the Umpqua River when water flows permit. The objective is to improve fish habitat and provide cover for salmon and trout fry against predators.
The project also aims to help students better understand the importance of good fish habitat. Students from Reedsport and Elkton, as well as Reedsport Boy Scouts, have been involved in past years.
COVID-19 is a major concern this year, so it’s unclear whether students will be involved in placing the trees. Safety is always a major concern for OCA projects.
For information, contact Steve Godin at 541-255-3383.
