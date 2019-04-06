NORTH BEND — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters met with a number of local lawyers, judges and other members of the community Friday afternoon at the North Bend Public Library to discuss her recommended budget to the state Legislature.
The event, hosted by the Citizens’ Campaign for Court Funding, featured a presentation by Walters where she outlined the court’s funding priorities which included increased, adequate staffing, a salary raise for its judges as well as support for court facility improvements and continued IT maintenance.
“One of the problems that we face is there are so many who need so much and our resources are so limited,” said Walters. “Over the last 10 years we have lost 12.5 percent of our staff and we’ve reached a point where only one court in our state is open to the public at all business hours of the day. We really need people.”
The chief justice is seeking $9.7 million to address understaffing and restore minimum court services. According to Walters, the additional staff would help meet the needs of countless users of the court who oftentimes in civil cases find the legal system difficult to navigate.
“There are a lot of people who aren’t represented by lawyers and don’t understand the whole complicated system,” said Walters.
Also included in the budget is an additional $4.5 million which would go toward adding 14 new judges with support staff for child welfare cases across the state, including Coos County.
Currently, the state has about 12,000 active child welfare cases, around 1,500 employees and 200 judges throughout its 27 judicial districts.
Walters also discussed setting aside $7.5 million to raise circuit court judge salaries in order to retain and recruit high-quality lawyers to the position. In the proposed budget, judicial compensation would start at 75 percent of what a U.S. district court judge earns and then increase to 80 percent by 2021.
According to the budget, the chief justice is requesting an additional $35 million from the state’s general fund to help meet the needs of its critical priorities and about $326 million in bond funding.
A list of other priorities were also outlined, which included funding for county mediation and conciliation services that sought an extra $2.5 million from the state’s general fund.
Overall, for the courts to continue providing services at its current level would cost $505.6 million with the critical priorities added $540.6 million and with all its requests met $543.1 million.
Senator Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay), also in attendance Friday, spoke briefly about the rising costs of healthcare and the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) and its effects on the local and state governments, as well as schools.
“We have an unfunded liability in the state that is caused from our retirement system,” said Roblan. “The courts have been very clear there aren’t a lot of ways we can fix that and so we have a number of bills that our Ways and Means process is working on. We’re trying to figure out what we can do to reduce that liability.”
The Oregon Supreme Court has previously overturned attempted pension cuts citing changes would essentially violate the state’s contractual agreement with its workers. The current pension deficit has grown to over $25 billion.