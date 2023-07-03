Graduation Rates
On June 10, Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA) honored its 2023 class of graduating students at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Of the nearly 260 graduating students, four are from Coos County cities of Bandon, Coos Bay and North Bend.

Oregon Charter Academy is the state’s first online school, established 18 years ago as Oregon Connections Academy. The tuition-free virtual public charter school became independent in 2020 to better serve K-12 students throughout Oregon with advanced technology and customizable approaches to a standards-based curriculum.

