Try 1 month for 99¢
83590560 contractor builder construction
Photo by David Sacks

SOUTH COAST -- Field investigators from the Construction Contractors Board (CCB) conducted a sweep of southern Oregon coast in Curry, Coos and Douglas counties. The sweep began Oct. 15 and ended Oct. 19. Field investigators found violations ranging from working without a license to failure to follow lead-based paint license guidelines. Violations were also discovered in transit to and from the counties targeted in the sweep. Altogether, 142 job sites were checked and 41 violations were recorded.

8 Exempt with employees:

  • 1 - North Bend
  • 1 - Port Orford
  • 2 - Bandon
  • 1 - Coos Bay
  • 1 - Coquille
  • 1 - Portland
  • 1 - Eugene

16 Working without a license:

  • 1 - Langlois
  • 1 - Coos Bay
  • 2 - Gold Beach
  • 4 - Brookings
  • 1 - Bandon
  • 1 - North Bend
  • 1 - Myrtle Point
  • 4 - Port Orford
  • 1 - Eugene

8 Lead-based paint violations:

  • 1 - Coos Bay
  • 1 - North Bend
  • 1 - Bandon
  • 2 - Brookings
  • 1 - Coquille
  • 2 - Eugene

2 Non-exempt contractors working without workers compensation insurance:

  • 1 - Brookings
  • 1 - North Bend

7 Other violations:

  • 1 - Brookings
  • 1 - Bandon
  • 1 - Coquille
  • 2 - North Bend
  • 1 - Myrtle Point
  • 1 - Eugene

The majority of violations were found at residential job sites. Oregon law requires nearly everyone who remodels, repairs or builds a home to be licensed by the Construction Contractors Board. Homeowners who wish to hire a contractor can verify their contractor’s license on the CCB website http://search.ccb.state.or.us/search/.

Anyone with questions can call the Construction Contractors Board at 503-378-4621.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0