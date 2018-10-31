SOUTH COAST -- Field investigators from the Construction Contractors Board (CCB) conducted a sweep of southern Oregon coast in Curry, Coos and Douglas counties. The sweep began Oct. 15 and ended Oct. 19. Field investigators found violations ranging from working without a license to failure to follow lead-based paint license guidelines. Violations were also discovered in transit to and from the counties targeted in the sweep. Altogether, 142 job sites were checked and 41 violations were recorded.
8 Exempt with employees:
- 1 - North Bend
- 1 - Port Orford
- 2 - Bandon
- 1 - Coos Bay
- 1 - Coquille
- 1 - Portland
- 1 - Eugene
16 Working without a license:
- 1 - Langlois
- 1 - Coos Bay
- 2 - Gold Beach
- 4 - Brookings
- 1 - Bandon
- 1 - North Bend
- 1 - Myrtle Point
- 4 - Port Orford
- 1 - Eugene
8 Lead-based paint violations:
- 1 - Coos Bay
- 1 - North Bend
- 1 - Bandon
- 2 - Brookings
- 1 - Coquille
- 2 - Eugene
2 Non-exempt contractors working without workers compensation insurance:
- 1 - Brookings
- 1 - North Bend
7 Other violations:
- 1 - Brookings
- 1 - Bandon
- 1 - Coquille
- 2 - North Bend
- 1 - Myrtle Point
- 1 - Eugene
The majority of violations were found at residential job sites. Oregon law requires nearly everyone who remodels, repairs or builds a home to be licensed by the Construction Contractors Board. Homeowners who wish to hire a contractor can verify their contractor’s license on the CCB website http://search.ccb.state.or.us/search/.
Anyone with questions can call the Construction Contractors Board at 503-378-4621.