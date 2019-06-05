COOS BAY — Oregon Care Partners will be hosting the free class, “Sexuality and Capacity to Consent in the Non-Dementia Adult Population,” on Monday, June 17 from 12:30-5 p.m. in Coos Bay.
According to a press release by Oregon Care Partners, the class is designed to give caregivers a better understanding of topics related to sexuality and the legal definition of capacity to consent for older adults living in long-term care.
“A professional instructor will help you understand a person’s rights and help you evaluate and implement fair and specific guidelines for your care setting,” said the release. “This class is free, thanks to funding by the State of Oregon.”
The class will take place in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library and is open to all community members especially those who the caregiving industry. For more information, visit www.OregonCarePartners.com to register and sign up or call 1-800-930-6851.