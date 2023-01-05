Cars banned

With new gas-powered cars banned in Oregon by 2035, the state has a lot of questions to answer in the coming years.

Oregon and Washington have joined California in requiring automakers to sell only new electric or hybrid cars and passenger trucks beginning with the 2035 model year.

The rules were adopted Monday by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on a 4-1 vote and by the Washington Department of Ecology.



