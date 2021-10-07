The state of Oregon received approval from the federal government to expand the Pandemic EBT program and provide an additional $167 million in food assistance to approximately 430,000 children in Oregon.
Oregon was previously approved to provide approximately $424 million in food benefits to children in Oregon. Combined with the summer expansion of the program, Oregon will provide approximately $591 million in food assistance to children from July through October 2021.
P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose children were eligible for free or reduced priced meals at school or daycare, but did not have access to these free meals because of COVID-19 closures.
Children currently receiving P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year will automatically receive an additional $389 per child in food assistance that will be received as two payments in October.
On Oct. 1, 2021, all P-EBT recipients will receive $129 in food benefits.
Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 30, recipients will receive an additional $260 in food benefits.
Eligibility for additional P-EBT food assistance
Students eligible to receive P-EBT benefits for the 20-2021 school year will receive additional P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.
Children age 6 or younger whose families participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will receive P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.
Two ways children receive P-EBT food assistance
There are two ways children receive benefits:
If the child’s household currently participates in SNAP or TANF, their P-EBT benefits will be deposited into the household’s EBT account.
Children who already have a P-EBT card will continue to receive food assistance on their current card.
Children new to the P-EBT program whose household does not participate in SNAP or TANF will receive a P-EBT card in the mail at the address on file with their school.
P-EBT cards look different than the Oregon Trail EBT cards issued to SNAP households.
Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.
P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their communities.
P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.
Resources to help meet basic needs
Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org
Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898211 (TXT211), www.211info.org
