The Oregon Coast Music Association season kicked off last weekend as the Bay Area Concert Band hosted a free concert at Mingus Park. More than 100 spectators attended the concert as the local band, conducted by Stephen Simpkins, played a variety of music. To see what the OCMA has in store in the coming week, see Page A12 of The World.
Orchestra season kicks off
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
