Bay Area Concert Band

The Oregon Coast Music Association season kicked off last weekend as the Bay Area Concert Band hosted a free concert at Mingus Park. More than 100 spectators attended the concert as the local band, conducted by Stephen Simpkins, played a variety of music. To see what the OCMA has in store in the coming week, see Page A12 of The World.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments