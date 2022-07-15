Bay Area Concert Band Kickoff at Mingus Park at noon, Saturday, July 16. Free
A community band has been part of the Coos Bay area since the days of Louis Simpson. The Bay Area Concert Band has opened every Oregon Coast Music Festival since the festival began in 1978! Be a part of the summer tradition of music in the park. Join us for wonderful music performed by distinguished local musicians.
Stephen Simpkins is the current director of the band, that consists of approximately 40 musicians from in and around the Bay Area including Myrtle Point, Coquille and Bandon. The band is a recognized non-profit organization by the state of Oregon and the IRS.
Some of the selections to be played include: The Star Wars Epic Part two, composed by John Williams; Music from Air Force One, composed by Jerry Goldsmith; Hollywood Moods, composed by Alfred Newman; Disney at the Movies arranged by John Higgins; and Music for a Darkened Theatre various themes by composer Danny Elfman.
Darrell Grant Provides an Interactive Piano Jazz Celebration at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology’s Boat House Auditorium in Charleston at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Acclaimed international piano artist, composer, educator and citizen activist Darrell Grant returns to the festival to provide an afternoon of music and conversation with the community. Enjoy this special performance from the historic OIMB Boathouse with its spectacular view of Coos Bay. Grant channels the power of music to uplift, unite, and heal. In this rare solo concert, Grant evokes piano giants Ahmad Jamal, Ramsey Lewis, Joe Sample, and Herbie Hancock. He provides a program of original compositions and arrangements and celebrates the release of his new live recording: The New Black.
Many remember Darrell Grant’s influential piano concert held in the Elliott Forest in support for the old growth habitat in 2017.
A classically trained pianist (B.M. Applied Piano, Eastman School of Music), with a masters in jazz studies (M.M. jazz performance, University of Miami), Grant is a tenured professor and associate director of the School of Music at Portland State University where he has been on faculty since 1996.
Tickets $50, include the reception by Black Market Gourmet. Limited seating purchase early.
Artist Susan Chambers provides “Tidal Rave of Rockfish,” for the Poster and Cover Artwork for 2022 Events. Artist will be signing posters at the Boathouse concert.
Susan Chambers, a self-taught watercolor artist who builds on her love of all things fish, shellfish and tidepools to create colorful, whimsical creations provides this explanation of her creation.
“This year’s poster shows off some of the West Coast’s most beautiful and majestic rockfish. Yes, they are known as “snapper” or “red snapper” on seafood menus. But a China rockfish, with its stark black and bright yellow coloring might look at you funny (but let’s face it, when doesn’t a fish look at you funny, with those big, buggy eyes?). A flag rockfish, in its red and white stripes, would tell you “red snapper” ignores its quieter-colored half.
A grass rockfish is appropriately colored in shades of green. But ask a fisherman about the colloquial name of for yellowtail rockfish and he’ll tell you it’s called a ”greenie.”
In this year’s poster, Earl the elephant seal keeps the rhythm with some loud calls while the waves crash and the wind howls. A couple dozen rockfish decide to come listen to the pianist improvise after the wind whisks away her sheet music. It’s stormy fun on the Oregon Coast! Even Tucker the tiger rockfish returns from his performance in the last poster to join the event.
I’ve always believed Oregon and the West Coast have some of the brightest fish around, rivaling many tropical fish for their color schemes. We should be proud of our beautiful rockfish!
In this year’s poster, you will find the following rockfish: Tiger, Shortbelly, Black, Blue, Grass, Quillback, Yellowtail, Blackgill, China, Chilipepper, Yelloweye, Copper, Flag, Rougheye and Shortraker Rockfish. That’s only 16 out of more than 60 species of rockfish on the West Coast.
I hope you enjoy the rockfish celebrating 44 years of the Oregon Coast Music Festival!
Posters for sale at events for $25 each.
Canadian Based Slocan Ramblers perform at the 7 Devils Pub at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
The Slocan Ramblers (2020 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year Award Winner & 2019 Juno Award Nominee) are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. Rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, The Slocans have become a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene. With a reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and an uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.
Limited outdoor seating is available on first-come, first-serve basis. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. A small but delicious food menu will be available along with the 7 Devils full drink menu.
