CHIPS ACT Funding

The bill allocates $190 million to the Oregon CHIPS Fund.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Semiconductors passed on a bipartisan vote the OR CHIPS Bill (Senate Bill 4), the Legislature’s first step toward securing the future of Oregon’s semiconductor economy.

The bill will empower Oregon businesses to apply for a share of $52 billion in federal money from the CHIPS and Science Act. This money represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to solidify Oregon’s place as a global leader in semiconductor development and manufacturing.



