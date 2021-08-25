It is that time once again when school-age children all over the South Coast eagerly anticipate the beginning of the school year and all the excitement a new year brings. In the past our community has been very supportive when we have requested assistance in meeting the needs of our students.
You can help make this fall better for a child and set the stage for a successful learning experience all throughout the school year by contributing to Coos Bay School District’s Operation Backpack. This program was started several years ago in order to provide backpacks, school supplies, shoes and hygiene products for our students in need. It helps remove barriers and allow for all children to start school ready to succeed.
Individuals, families, and organizations alike are asked to donate backpacks and school supplies. Many children will also need hygiene products like toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap, shampoo and conditioner, nail clippers, brushes and combs. Please choose these items with children’s safety in mind. Others you may consider donating are basic clothing items.
The donated backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at our schools where they are most needed. Our school nurses and secretaries will distribute the hygiene supplies and clothing throughout the school year as needed.
If you want to donate but do not want to shop, let us do it for you. Simply donate online or write a check to Coos Bay School District with Operation Backpack in the memo as a donation to this program. Your generous donations are all tax deductible. Keep your receipts and provide us with your name and address and we will send you a letter for tax purposes. In addition, our athletic department would like to offer two tickets to any regular season sporting event for the 2021-22 school year for all donations $20 and over.
With your continued support and contributions, we can help make sure that every child starts school prepared and feeling positive about school. This is essential for a good educational experience.
Donated items or check donations can be delivered to Milner Crest Education Center at 1255 Hemlock Avenue in Coos Bay between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or at our schools after August 24. For information, call 541-267-1310 or email sarahe@coos-bay.k12.or.us.
