COOS COUNTY — Local media personality Rick Dancer visited the South Coast this week and showcased some of the area’s most popular places and the people who help run them for his online series, “ExplOregon.”
Blogger Rick Dancer streams live video Wednesday as he talks to North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell about the McCullough Bridge from Ferry Road Pa…
As part of his collaboration with online publication That Oregon Life, the series takes a behind the scenes look into the various restaurants, businesses and recreational activities in communities throughout the state.
With a focus on people, the live Facebook streams take audiences on an interactive journey into each town and city Dancer explores through real-time updates and publication. It also explores smaller, rural areas that many Oregonians may have not seen before.
“I think people are looking for the backstories of places,” said Dancer. “They want to see people for who they really are.”
On Wednesday, Dancer toured downtown Coos Bay making stops at the Coos Bay Farmers' Market, 7 Devils Brewery, the Egyptian Theatre and the Coos Bay Boardwalk. Dancer took a stroll down the Farmers' Market with Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti as they talked about the city’s history, the market and the community’s growing tourism industry.
“I know Joe because I use to cover him when I worked here,” said Dancer. “I know the places and I know what it used to look like here. So, it has been fun for me to come back here and see how much it’s grown …. 30 years later you see the fruition of things come together and it’s cool.”
Blogger Rick Dancer talks Wednesday with operations manager Bob Hood at the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport during a stop in North Bend a…
Dancer is no stranger to Coos County. In 1985, he worked as a news anchor and reporter for KCBY TV for about two years. He later moved to Eugene and took the position as the main anchor for KEZI, which he did for 20 years.
In 2008, Dancer said he quit to run for Oregon Secretary of State and after losing the election decided to open up his own media company, Rick Dancer Media Services. Dancer also produces his own show, “Get Real with Rick Dancer.”
“I want to let people tell their own stories,” said Dancer. “I don’t want to be a person telling other people’s stories. I want to hear the truth and let people tell their truth. When you let people have their voice that is when the magic happens.”
The Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau hired Dancer to come back to the area and produce some videos for his series as a way to reach a wider audience and promote the tourism industry for the area. Dancer actually proposed the idea originally and after seeing his work thought it was perfect fit, VCB Executive Director Janice Langlinais said.
“Rick has an amazing audience who follow him and his segments,” said Langlinais. “We are going to reach people who have probably never heard of Coos Bay or have never thought of coming to Coos Bay as a vacation destination. It helps us spread the word on how wonderful it is here.”
Blogger Rick Dancer streams live video Wednesday of the McCullough Bridge from Ferry Road Park.
Other stops included the McCullough Bridge in North Bend, a tour of the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and Wildflour Café and Catering. For Thursday, the exploration continues in Charleston with visits to Giddings Boatworks, Inc., Betty Kay Charters and the Charleston Marine Life Center.
For more information on where you can see Dancer’s videos and a breakdown of his schedule you can visit Oregon’s Adventure Coast’s website at http://www.oregonsadventurecoast.com/.