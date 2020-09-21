SOUTH COAST — Anna Huit's whiteboard is full: "Monday" through "Friday" listed down the side, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. listed hour by hour across the top. In each box, four different, color-coded schedules are meticulously laid out in 45-minute chunks.
The schedules aren't Huit's — they belong to her four kids. They're all students in the North Bend School District, three with Individual Education Plans and all with a need to keep learning into the new school year.
"We have to have that all mapped out so we know where our holes are," Huit said.
Huit's whiteboard shows a clear picture of the challenges that the family is up against this fall, wrapping the roles of parent and teacher into one and bringing the classroom into the home. It's a process that's even more complex for families like Huit's, which is one of the about 15% of North Bend School District families who have students with disabilities, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
For now, both the North Bend and Coos Bay School Districts are largely limited to using distance or online instruction, with only kindergarten through third graders allowed in in-person cohorts. North Bend started school on Sept. 14, and Coos Bay's younger grades started Monday.
The junction between "11-12" and "12-1" on the whiteboard shows one of Huit's simplest conundrums. She's got to be home, supporting three of her kids who are learning online at the same time as she has to walk her second grader to the school bus for in-person instruction.
Another key challenge for Huit's family? Making sure their internet access in Hauser is stable enough to keep everyone online at once.
But Huit is not without hope — in fact, she's optimistic about what the year has in store.
"We told them that we're making history," Huit said.
Three of her kids will play soccer this year, through the district and through Coos County Youth Sports — outside time that's much needed, Huit said.
Above all though, Huit says the district staff has been the brightest point in all the chaos.
"I think the school district is trying so hard," she said. "They've been handed a difficult bag."
Korrinne Ross, the district's special education coordinator, agrees.
"It's complicated," Ross said simply about what the 2020-2021 school year means in her department.
For Ross, solutions often come down to creativity — she and her staff have to meet the needs of each student's Individual Education Program and maintain equity across the district, all while taking precautions against spreading COVID-19.
Since each student and family is different, the district reviews each student's needs individually to design a solution. That could mean delivering paper workbooks to students who aren't successful on computers or outfitting a home classroom with specialized furniture.
"Each family is individual," Ross said. "We have to be very creative on how we provide from a distance."
But the district has done this before — in the spring, when school districts across the country switched to remote operations in a matter of weeks. Since then, Ross says the district has heard from parents about what changes are needed, and added an in-person testing center in the district.
Beyond that, Ross echoes Huit, saying the pandemic's learning challenges have changed how the district works with parents.
"It's forced us to connect more with families," Ross said. "Even though it may not be a happy time, there are relationships forming."
Something similar for Nemesia Chouinard, whose three kids started school in the Coos Bay School District Monday. Two of them are on the autism spectrum.
"We all just got thrown into this pandemic," Chouinard said. "I try to be optimistic."
Chouinard changed jobs during the pandemic. Now, she's able to take care of her son at home — all the more important since he can't take take his adult program classes in person full time.
"I was looking forward to him getting out in the community," she said. "It's different when you're with your peers."
Still, Chouinard is optimistic at the fall will be better than the spring was, when her daughter Emily struggled with the quick transition to all-online learning. That led to "a lot of meltdowns," Chouinard said.
This year, Emily and Andre will get a few hours of in-person instruction on campus a day, a change Chouinard hopes will provide some stability in their schedules and allow her and her other daughter to focus on their own school work.
Until school returns to a fully in-person schedule, Chouinard has a plan for keeping a handle on her work and teaching her kids.
"One day at a time," she said.
