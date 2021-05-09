1972: Boggle

A word game quicker than others such as Scrabble, Boggle was designed by Bill Cooke and invented by Allan Turoff. Letter cubes are organized on a grid, traditionally 4x4, with players attempting to quickly find words on adjacent cubes within a time limit. For a brief time in 1994, Boggle was even made into a television game show.

At 3 pm on Friday, May 28, the North Bend Public Library is hosting an online Boggle party. The Zoom address is https://tinyurl.com/7h7txrwt, and registration is not required. There will be no prizes awarded, but the winner will have bragging rights.

For information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at northbendoregon.us/library.

