At 3 pm on Friday, May 28, the North Bend Public Library is hosting an online Boggle party. The Zoom address is https://tinyurl.com/7h7txrwt, and registration is not required. There will be no prizes awarded, but the winner will have bragging rights.
For information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at northbendoregon.us/library.
