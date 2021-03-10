REEDSPORT — One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting after a five-hour standoff Tuesday.
The incident began at 5:43 p.m., when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue in Reedsport. During the traffic stop, one person in the vehicle was detained, but the second person in the vehicle became hostile and threatened deputies.
Deputies called in backup and dozens of law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene near Safeway.
To protect the community, Highway 101 was closed in both directions as deputies negotiated with the suspect.
Five hours after the incident began, witnesses reported hearing one or two gunshots followed by a volley of shots.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting, saying the suspect was killed.
After the shooting, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team was called in to handle the investigation.
The identity of the suspect had not been released by Wednesday afternoon, but the Springfield Police Department announced Wednesday the suspect in homicide which took place earlier this month was located in Reedsport at the same time.
Police determined someone killed Richard Marshall after he was found dead at the FOOD for Lane County Youth Farm in Springfield March 1. He’d lived in an RV on the property and volunteered for the Youth Farm as its caretaker since 2011, the Register-Guard reported.
The investigation of the homicide suspect took Springfield detectives through several coastal towns, according to the department, and the incident Tuesday night involved the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Reedsport Police and Coos Bay Police.
Highway 101 was reopened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart thanked residents for their patience during the hourslong closure.
“Although I am not able (to) share details of the event, I am sorry for any inconvenience caused by it,” Smart wrote in a press release. “The incident is being handled by the Douglas County Major Crimes teams which is a cooperative, multi-jurisdictional team and an updated press release will be posted once we receive it.”
