CURRY COUNTY — Late Saturday morning, April 18, the Curry County Public Health Department received notification of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County from a North Bend Medical Center lab in Coos Bay.
This is the fourth positive case in Curry County. The first three were reported on April 5, with two of those tested at a Coos Bay facility and the third one tested at Curry General Hospital.
Curry County Public Health has reached out to the individual who tested positive on April 18 and is now working on contact investigation and tracing for those who possibly have been in prolonged close contact with the individual, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
"The three previous cases reported in Curry County have all been under monitoring and self-isolating and will be considered recovered from the virus as of Monday April 20," Ward wrote.
It is not unusual for people in Curry County to have primary providers in Coos County, according to Eric Gleason, public information officer for Coos Health and Wellness.
Ward was unable to release the ages of those Curry County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and is following the Oregon Health Authority's HIPPA guidelines of not releasing names or towns of residence.
All four people were symptomatic when tested.
There still has only been one positive case in Coos County and that individual, who was an inmate at the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in Hauser, has since been moved out of the area.
"Please remember it is imperative that we all follow the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and the Governor’s guidelines about social distancing, protecting yourselves and staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
More information can be found on the Curry Public Health website at http://www.co.curry.or.us/ and on their Facebook page, as well as the Curry Office of Emergency Management at https://curryoem.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In