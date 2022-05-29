I recently read an article in the New York Times entitled, “One Million Deaths, 13 Last Messages.” It was a powerful piece where the rapidly rising death numbers scrolled across the page as a time sequence, while final text exchanges between COVID victims and loved ones were superimposed. What struck me here was that, these weren’t sick people to begin with. Most people who died from COVID weren’t languishing in nursing homes. They were active, thriving individuals with jobs and families, many in the prime of their lives. All cases started out with what they thought was a simple cold, which then had an unexpected fatal escalation. Not one of them thought they were going to die. Neither did their families. But they all did. Each posted thread contained a final text message originating from some ICU bed…… then nothing.
The major headliner all last month was the surpassing of the one million mark. It’s really hard to fathom that number unless you relate it to something familiar. I grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In the fall, every other Saturday was game day at Michigan stadium. That stadium is labeled “The Big House” since, at a capacity of 110,000, it seats more fans than any other college football stadium in the country. Each game day, the city police spend countless hours re-routing the streets to allow for the crush of traffic entering and eventually exiting the city. Freeways would be backed up for miles. Parking was a nightmare, with every local homeowner offering their yards to make an extra buck. Our high school sports fields would fill with the motorhomes of those pulling in the night before. Tailgate parties went on seemingly forever. The season usually included 8-9 home games, or about one million people. Given our current COVID death toll, all of those people could be gone. Another sobering image is that of 5,500 commercial flights crashing during a 2-year period.
It saddens me when I think about how much better we could have done. United States citizens failed in so many ways. Lack of direction from the top set the tone early on and we never recovered. Personal freedoms, governmental and big business mistrust clouded decisions throughout the pandemic leading to our astronomical death toll. Alternatively, Australia, with a population make-up very similar to ours, has lost only 7,500 people with a death rate only 1/10th that of the U.S. This result came through some hard decisions by their government early in the pandemic, policies which clearly worked. Still, it seems the Australian people also don’t like being told how to behave. The Aussie government which led to that great save has now been replaced. Clearly, humanity will always be its own worst enemy.
Worldwide, the death toll stands at an estimated 15 million, yet this number, directly or indirectly, may represent barely half of the true total. Over the past 2 years, most countries have experienced enormous increases to their death rates, yet in many, only a small fraction of this increase has been attributed to COVID. This is either due to inadequate testing, poor record keeping or perhaps just governmental denial. Pakistan and Egypt are good examples where only 1/8th and 1/12th of the increased deaths were attributed directly to COVID. Record keeping in China, India and Russia have been equally abysmal.
As the next variant catapults us into yet another wave (currently losing 350 people a day) our behavior indicates we’ve already forgotten the horror behind us, or have just chosen to do so. COVID has erased an enormous swath of our society. This non-selective virus has taken so many from us, altering our lives forever. Four of ten of us will know someone who has died of COVID, one of seven has lost a family member. I understand that to move on we need to forget, but to survive we still need to remember. I lost my father to COVID, witnessing first-hand how horrifically this virus affects its victims and their families. I now have a brother dealing with long COVID. Previously a robust healthy guy, he now feels his life may never be the same. He’s nine months out from what was a “mild,” stay-at-home infection at the time. The damage seen in his current cardiac and pulmonary studies would make us reconsider our definition of mild. Interestingly, 76% of people with long COVID were never hospitalized, so it’s not just a disease of those who were severely afflicted. Long COVID has already affected 20 million Americans having variable effects on their lives. For some, this syndrome has been life altering.
Are we better prepared this time around? Yes, we are, at least somewhat. Vaccinations are helping by tremendously keeping down hospitalization and mortality numbers. Where we are falling short is we are lifting masking mandates far too soon in high-risk situations such as crowded events and public transportation.
I completely understand our desire to return to normalcy, but at what cost? Are another 100,000 deaths acceptable? Will we even notice that small addition to our current tally? The answer sadly is probably not, at least not until one of the statistics becomes a close family member.
Omicron continues to mutate at a frightening rate and current vaccines are unable to keep up. Also, there is also nothing keeping the older Delta, or the more dangerous strain, from mutating and creating its own new wave leading to an escalation of hospitalizations. Regardless of this risk, the public continues to push for less restrictive mandates from our government. Here’s what the scientists are thinking: Without any mandates what-so-ever, living life as we did pre-COVID, experts estimate that the average person will acquire some new strain of COVID on the average of twice per year. Now when you consider that long COVID symptoms often lasting over 6 months you have to ask yourself; will I ever feel well again? The only solution will be to not get infected in the first place. By now everyone knows how this works. How they wish to live/feel is their choice.
I’m frequently asked, “should I get the booster?” Newer studies have shown that a larger interval between inoculations may actually offer stronger immunity than a shorter one. Additionally, vaccines are continuing to evolve. Regarding the current booster, if you are immunocompromised or part of a higher risk group (over 65) and it’s been over 3 months, get the booster. Otherwise, it may be better to wait until later in the summer when an Omicron covering vaccine is out. Regardless, you probably don’t want to delay beyond 6 months.
I guess the question here is, what is a return to “normalcy” anyway? Will we ever return to life as it was pre-pandemic? Probably not. The world is constantly changing. As a species (or an individual) we need to adjust to new realities all the time. Do you ever think the glaciers are coming back? Nope. If you lose a limb due to trauma you’ll need to adapt to your new situation but life goes on. When a person is diagnosed with diabetes will they ever be able to stop taking insulin? This is probably most like COVID. They might actually be able to stop insulin if they can change what might have caused diabetes in the first place such as excess weight or a bad diet. When it comes to COVID however, history has proven we are clearly unable to control our causative factors, either individually or cumulatively. So no, we won’t ever get off our insulin. Our new lives from this point forward will be different. They’ll need to be if we want to remain well. We’ll need to be mindful of any public gathering and mask when it seems appropriate. This does not mean our lives will be any less fulfilling than they were, just at times a bit less convenient. As a species we must to adapt to doing some things differently, and we will. It’ll be worth it.
Doc H
