COOS BAY — The southbound lane of Fourth Street between Commercial Avenue and Anderson Avenue will be closed Tuesday, according to the city of Coos Bay.
The city's contractor will be installing a deep catch basin as part of the Fourth Street roadway improvements project, according to the city.
The closure will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday, and only impact the southbound lane, the city said. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution in the area.
Questions can be directed to the city's Public Works operations division at 541-269-8918.
