One man died and a woman was critically injured in a house fire in North Bend last week that likely started due to a cigarette burning inside a home.
North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown said his department was called to a home on Virginia Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We were there within two minutes,” Brown said. “There was light smoke showing from around the building. When we arrived, one of the residents was outside on the porch. She was struggling to breathe. She said there was someone still in the house.”
Brown said despite the fire, firefighters immediately entered the home and found a man on the couch. Firefighters were able to get the man out of the home, where was taken by Bay Cities Ambulance to the Bay Area Hospital. The man later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the fire.
Brown said two fire engines, one ladder truck and 12 personnel responded to the scene and had the fire out within 10 minutes.
Brown said the fire was heaviest around the couch where the man was lying. The state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze, and it appears a lit cigarette started the fire.
The woman on the porch was also transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.
Two cats in the home also died in the blaze.
Brown said despite the tragic ending, his firefighters handled the blaze well.
“I really can’t say enough about the effort they put into it,” Brown said.
He also thanked the North Bend Police Department and Bay Cities Ambulance for their rapid response and assistance during the fire.
