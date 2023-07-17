The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man on attempted murder and other charges after responding to reports of a stabbing and a man chasing a person with a knife.
On July 16, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m., North Coos 9-1-1 Center (NC911) received multiple reports of a stabbing and a man chasing a person with a knife in the 300 block of Anderson Ave. NC911 dispatchers relayed information to CBPD officers, the Coos Bay Fire Department (CBFD), and Bay Cities Ambulance (BCA).
On arrival, CBPD officers found one adult stabbing victim, with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, also at the scene, was identified as 38-year-old Anthony Cornett of Coos Bay. Witnesses told officers that Mr. Cornett had threatened one person with a knife, attacked and stabbed a second person and had also tried to stab a third person while holding them down. Mr. Cornett had been held down by citizens following the attacks until officers arrived.
Mr. Cornett was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of two counts of attempted murder, three counts of menacing, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of assault in the second degree.
The Coos Bay Police Department was aided on scene during this investigation by the North Bend Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
