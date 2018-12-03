COOS COUNTY — One fatality is being reported from the Highway 42 accident this morning.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, a 1999 Dodge Pickup was westbound on Highway 42 when it drifted off the road and onto the shoulder at 3:39 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. The pickup rolled onto its roof, where it came to a stop.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from Coquille, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident occurred close to the U.S. Highway 101 and state route 42 connector.
"OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Millington Fire Department, Green Acres Fire Department, and (Oregon State Police)," the release said.
The crash only impacted the westbound lane, which has since been cleared and is now open to traffic.