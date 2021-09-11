One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 38 on Friday.
On September 3, at approximately 8:43 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 3.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Robyn Loonam (50) of Eugene, was eastbound when it lost control and crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Joely Jimenez (32) of Bronx, N.Y. The Nissan Pathfinder had been the subject of a driving complaint several minutes prior to the crash.
Loonam sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Jimenez was transported by air ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. A passenger in the Toyota 4-Runner, Levi Rodriguez (46) of Redway, Calif., was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital with injuries.
Highway 38 was closed for approximately 2 hours.
OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Police Department, Reedsport Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Southern Oregon Public Safety chaplains and ODOT.
