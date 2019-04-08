GLASGOW — Early Monday morning local firefighters responded to a structure fire of a multi-level single family home in the Glasgow area of North Bend.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office has said that one man was killed in the blaze. A woman who was in the residence escaped the fire and called 911 around 5 a.m. Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Oregon State Marshall has been called in to lead the investigation.
More information will become available as the investigation continues. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office it does appear that the fire was an accident, but more information is needed to confirm that.