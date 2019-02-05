CURRY COUNTY — A single vehicle crash Monday claimed the life of man on U.S. Highway 101.
A Oregon State Police press release stated that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Monday troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 344.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Geo Metro was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The operator and lone occupant sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name will not be released until next of kin can be notified.
OSP was assisted by Curry County Sheriff's Office, Gold Beach Rural Fire Department, CAL-ORE Ambulance, and ODOT.