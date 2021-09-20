Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Suhrer

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Suhrer, from Coos Bay, stands watch on a .50 cal gun mount aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson)

