100 YEARS – April 30, 1920
Dies Trying to Save Friend
Two young men drowned in Coquille River
Lee Hollenbeck falls from the relief and Frank Lewis tries to save him
Bandon, Ore., April 30 – Lee Hollenbeck, 20, and Frank Lewis, 22, employed on the steamed Relief, were drowned in the Coquille River yesterday while loading milk on the boat at the Panter landing near Lampa.
Hollenbeck stumbled and fell into the river. Lewis plunged into the water to rescue his companion and had succeeded in swimming with him for about 50 feet, when both youths sank. Dragging of the river for the bodies was started. Lewis was formerly a member of the Bandon coast guard.
Small Boat is Stranded on Bar
Capsizes on the South Spit when engine fails
J. Copeland and Charles Clemens of Reedsport who were aboard have narrow escape from death
J. Copeland and Charles Clemens of Reedsport, had a narrow escape from death when their gasoline boat Annie capsized on the Coos Bay bar yesterday.
The boat was purchased here and was to be taken to the Umpqua River to engage in fishing and had started on the trip north.
When the little boat was on the bar the engine broke down and the boat was carried up on the south spit and capsized. The accident was seen from the lookout of the Coast Guard and the crew went out in the power life boat to give aid but the life boat engine also broke down and caused some delay.
Bill Discussed at Luncheon
Higher educational measure explained by speaker
Representatives of various organizations are in attendance to hear merits of propositions
The higher education bill was the subject of a discussion at a luncheon held today at the Chandler hotel. The merits of the proposition which is to be voted on by the people and the needs of the state educational institutions were explained by Judge John S. Coke who represented the state normal, C.F. McKnight for the O.A.C. and Ben Chandler for the University of Oregon.
50 YEARS – April 30, 1970
Coos Health Priority to Climb with Closure
Coos County will become the number one target for health care needs after McAuley Hospital closes. It may jump to the top of a state priority list for federal construction grants when it loses the 61 hospital beds now provided by McAuley. The county now ranks third on the list, representatives of labor unions in the Bay Area were told Wednesday night.
Family of Five Loses Coos Home
GREENACRES — A family of five lost their home here at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Morris and their son, 7, were in Coquille at a high school track meet in which their sons 14 and 16 were participating when their trailer home went up in flames.
Only a shell of the home remained when the Morris family returned about 5 p.m., according to Don Sanborn, chief of Greenacres Volunteer Fire Department which responded to an alarm with two pumper trucks.
Body is Discovered
Efforts are being made to identify the body of a man found on the beach between Mussel Reef and Cape Arago Lighthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office said today it is believed to be one of the four men lost at sea when the Sea Drifter, a commercial fishing craft, capsized off the north spit April 11. Aboard were Clayton “Curly” Osborne, 54, Charleston, owner of the vessel; Dave West, 58; Gary Bowman, 23; and Anthony Worthington, 27.
10 YEARS – April 30, 2010
Student newspaper named one of the best
Marshfield High School’s newspaper has been named one of the top student publications in the country for the third year in a row.
The Marshfield Times took sixth place in the Best of Show category for newspapers its size at the National High School Journalism Convention in Portland earlier this month. Two sophomore staff members also took home individual awards. Lucia Vaughan earned an honorable mention in editorial cartooning, while Amy Laube received an honorable mention in news writing.
5 YEARS – April 30, 2015
Our View: South Coast visitors just keep on coming
The visitor industry keeps on growing, and we’d best keep up
Bigwigs from the state’s tourism and visitor agency, the Oregon Tourism Commission, better known as Travel Oregon, visited last week, part of their annual trek across the state on the eve of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 2-10.
Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson told the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce the good news about the state’s travel profile — spending last year of $10.3 billion, up 4 percent; 26.8 million overnight visitors, up 2 percent; direct employment of more than 100,000, up 3 percent.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
