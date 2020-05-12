100 YEARS — May 12, 1920
Say Coos Bay Needs The Jetty
Lieut. Col. Allen Gives Address At Club Smoker
Under Present Plant of Work Thinks that Jetty and Dredge Are Both Needed
The smoker and reception held last evening in the Millicoma Club rooms in honor of Lieut. Co. Allen and Engineer W. G. Combers was largely attended, and an enjoyable affair. Lieut. Col. Allen gave a very interesting address. The substance of his talk was that the way to get a thing is to after it.
He says that if the jetty is needed the thing to do is to get together and urge the claims making the best showing possible to the engineers. Neither he or Mr. Combers were able to say anything officially. Mr. Combers claims the dredge Michie to be the best dredge in the world and if operated all the time could do all the necessary work of keeping the bar open but says that under the present mode of operation with the dredge working only in the summer there should be a jetty in conjunction with the dredge.
Other addresses were made by L.J. Simpson, Hugh McLain and A.L. Martin.
Fire Dangers of City Discussed
State Warden Objects to Garages in North Bend
Will be Taken Up With Him When the Official Returns to Coos Bay Soon
Councilman Smith last night reported to the North Bend council that the state fire warden, who recently spend a few days in North Bend, objected to the location of garages in public buildings, except where activities were confined to selling cars and accessories solely, and no repair work was introduced.
In line with this, the council discussed the question of proper action in regard to regulating the building and placement of garages, but the matter was finally laid over for further conference with the fire marshal when he returns. Several matters relating to fire danger were discussed.
75 YEARS — May 12, 1945
Marines to Tell of Battles In Bond Drive Show in Coos
The often-proved versatility of the men of the Marine corps will be proved again next Thursday night in Myrtle Point and Friday night in Coos Bay when a group of Leathernecks from the Klamath Falls barracks will present gala bond premieres in the two towns.
Headlining the two hour show is Sgt. William B. Fields, a machine gunner who won the Silver Star on Saipan, and Sgt. Talbot Vogler, Bronze Star winner from Bougainville.
Will Tell Experiences
Their experiences in combat will be related by Pfc. Dick Nason, director and master of ceremonies. Fields, then a corporal, had charge of one machine gun when he landed with the assault wave on Saipan. As casualties in his unit mounted he gradually assumed more responsibility until he was in command of the platoon’s sixe guns and received a spot promotion to sergeant.
Coos Oyster Crop Keeps Plant Open Another Month
The Oregon Oyster Growers Service association, now well into its first season of canning operations at North Bend, expects the Coos Bay oyster crop to be sufficiently plentiful for canning at least once more month, General Manager W. C. Dennis said today.
The plant opened Feb. 19 and was expected to close in late April or early May. But cool weather has kept the oysters hard and also had delayed their spawning. The plant has been closed periodically due to changes in tides, but some 50 employees have been working eight hours daily every day for nearly three months.
50 YEARS — May 12, 1970
Coos Bay D-9 Board Accepts Cuts; New Vote Date Due
By Grace Thill, Staff Writer
Coos Bay District 9 board formally accepted proposed cuts in the district’s 1970-71 budget Monday night an took under consideration a suggestion that certain maintenance projects might be financed by a serial levy. The board also set another meeting for Thursday at 8 p.m., with the budget committee present to act as advisers for any possible additional revisions in the budget figure before officially setting the new election date.
As outlined last week, the budget revisions cut $322,944 from the original operating budget of $6,979,069, defeated in the May 4 election.
Percy Hunt, Coos Bay resident, questioned the estimated $22.53 tax levy per $1,000 true cash value when the current year’s tax summary from the assessor’s office showed Coos Bay school levy at only $13.80.
Coos Bay Fire Losses Up For First Four Months; Carelessness Cause
Coos Bay Fire Chief John Mekkers pointed an accusing finger at careless, thoughtless and negligent acts, lack of proper children supervision and poor housekeeping habits as the underlying cause of the increase in dollar value in fire losses so far this year.
During the first four months of this year, estimated fire losses jumped by more than 100 per cent from $29,015 last year to $60,078, a hike of $31,663. At the same time, department responded to 69 alarms through April, down from 75 at this time last year, he noted. All but $9, -575 of this year’s losses involved dwellings or residential units, he said in his monthly report.
15 YEARS — May 12, 2005
Port quickly approves new fiscal plan
By Christopher Arns, Staff Writer
After just under two hours of discussion, the International Port of Coos Bay Budget Committee unanimously recommended a new $14 million budget package last week that provided little change from the past year's plan.
Since the new plan closely follows the 2004-05 budget, and because the port no longer manages the North Bend Airport, the committee found no reason for prolonged discussions and voted to recommend the budget an hour and a half into the review session.
Port officials hailed the quick session. Executive Director Jeff Bishop said the committee, comprised of five port commissioners and five citizens, had worked together in the past and was familiar with previous fiscal plans, leading to the speedy approval.
Bandon to accept other water flow test results
From Staff reports
BANDON - Bandon residents angered by new development restrictions due to inadequate flow through sections of the city's water system will have an opportunity to challenge the city's information. They can hire out independent water-flow testing.
City officials this spring began telling builders to install in-home sprinkler systems in areas of town where water flow in city pipes is less than the state-mandated 1,000 gallons per minute. State law requires it.
The city feared should there be too little water to fight fires it could face liability, which prompted the restrictions. Tests a couple years ago by Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston and Deputy State Fire Marshal Keith Brown showed too-low water flows in areas along Michigan Avenue Northeast, Beach Loop Drive and the unincorporated Sunset City to the south, which is served by city water, according to City Manager Matt Winkel.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
