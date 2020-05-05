100 YEARS — May 5, 1920
NEW CAMPS ARE BEING STARTED
Oregon Export Co. Will Take Out Logs At Gaylord
Buchner Company Starting Another Big Camp and Smith-Powers Company Opening Two Others
Work on the new logging camp which the Oregon Export Company is building at Gaylord, near Powers, is moving rapidly. Jack McDonald will be foreman of the camp. Buildings are now being constructed. There will be a big cookhouse and dining room and a commissary, a number of bunk houses have been put up.
The camp will be on the railroad and it is expected to log the land back for about three miles.
COOS BAY RUNS SHORT ON GASOLINE
Local Supply Is Very Much Curtailed Today
Car Coming But Will Only Be Temporary Relief — Condition Serious — May Cut Off Pleasure Cars
There is a serious shortage of gasoline on Coos Bay. The fire department, doctors and the essentials are being supplied but no gasoline can be sold to others. E. H. Todd, manager of the local branch of the Standard Oil Company said today that he expected a car of gasoline in tomorrow night which would relieve the shortage temporarily but that the shortage would occur off and on during the entire summer.
Mr. Todd said he may find it necessary to limit the amount he gives to each dealer and that it is not impossible that pleasure cares will have to be cut off or greatly curtailed in the amount they consume.
75 YEARS — May 5, 1945
North Bend OES Honors Officers
The past matrons and past patrons of the North Bend Eastern Star were honored at the regular meeting of Chapter 99 held in the Odd Fellows hall Thursday. At the initiation ceremonies the honorees filled the chairs and Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Everitt first patron and matron of the chapter acted as worthy patron and worthy matron.
Refreshments were served after the meeting with Mrs. Catherine Bjarnson in charge of arrangements.
50 YEARS — May 5, 1970
Activities Planned by SWOCC
The Southwestern Oregon Community College Associated Student Government is planning “constructive” activities next week for questioning of U.S. war policies and expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia, according to ASG President Dave Ring.
He said the ASG hopes to use radio, television and a tentative assembly Wednesday in the Coos Bay mall to present information to the public. Activities will be also scheduled Monday and Tuesday, he said.
15 YEARS — May 5, 2005
Lakeside looks into purchase of water tender
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
A 1970s-era water tender owned by the Lakeside Rural Fire Protection district could be replaced this year by a larger and more up-to-date tender, if approved by voters during the current special district election.
The only money question on the Coos County ballot this year is for Lakeside residents. It seeks approval for the district to authorize the issuance of $160,000 in general obligation bonds for the apparatus.
"It is costing us more to keep it running, than it would if we had a new truck," said Orville Nelson, a fire protection board member.
South Coast mail carriers to join nationwide food collection effort
Letter carriers throughout Coos and Curry counties will join with letter carriers across America to do much more than deliver mail when they walk and drive along their postal routes on Saturday, May 14.
They also will collect donations of non-perishable food from their postal customers to Stamp Out Hunger during the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive - the largest one-day food drive in Oregon and in the nation.
During the second week of May, citizens are encouraged to watch their mailboxes for two special items: a card announcing the NALC food drive and a specially-marked plastic bag, donated by Fred Meyer.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
