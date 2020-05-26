100 YEARS — May 26, 1920
New Warden Has Taken His Office
J.M. Thomas Opens His Headquarters at County Seat
Is Going Over Trails and Telephone Lines to See They are in Shape for the Forest Fire Season
J.M. Thomas, the new chief fire warden for the Coos and Curry Fire Patrol Association, went to Coquille today. He has opened an office near the First National Bank in the city and Coquille will be his headquarters during the season.
Mr. Thomas was in his office today but right now is spending most of his time going over the various trails and telephone lines to see that they are in good shape before the fire season begins. He has just returned from a trip to the Allegany country. The association owns the telephone line from the Kruger place above Allegany out to Loon Lake. This line is almost completed and when it is finished there will be a direct line to Loon Lake.
Order of Camels Reaches Coos Bay
Members Are Seen Wearing Emblem Buttons in This City
Order Is One Which is Opposed to Prohibition of Light Wines, Beers and Tobacco
If you see a man in Marshfield wearing on his coat a button which you do not recognize it is very likely an emblem of the Order of Camel. If such is the case and you examine the button closely you will see that it bears the picture of a camel.
This is a new organization which started in the east and which has found its way to Coos Bay. There are at least several members of the Camels here as some of the buttons are worn in this city. The Order of Camels is against prohibition. The head man is known as the “Sheik” and that office is held by L. Wallace Hopkins of New York.
75 YEARS — May 26, 1945
Tentative Budget Set
Coos Bay’s 1945-1946 city budget committee Friday night tentatively approved an outlay for the coming fiscal year calling for $70,000 taxes on real property and reducing millage in the municipality approximately one mill over 1944-1945.
The proposed budget, however, is exclusive of five mills special taxes voted in 1944 by citizens for a civic center fund. Overall millage increases for 1945-1946 for city purposes will therefore approximate four mills.
OPA Marketing Regulations Put Livestockmen in Bay Way
Coquille, May 26 — (Special) — Meetings will be held soon in the north and south ends of Coos county in order to arrive at the best possible solution for the desperate financial situation in which livestock growers find themselves under present OPA marketing practices, County Agent George Jenkins said today.
Livestock men, particularly marketers of lambs, suffered a serious financial blow last year due to OPA practices. And unless a new system of marketing is arranged for this year their losses will be greater, Jenkins says.
The OPA rules, under its present marketing program, that anyone who sells dressed meat must have a permit. Under this permit he is allowed to sell 100 percent of his quota of a year ago. When a farmer butches all his quota, he then can sell only to plants that are federally licensed. In Coos county all growers have reached their quotas and can sell only to plants under federal inspection, the closest plant to this area being at San Francisco.
50 YEARS — May 26, 1970
Coos Voters Face Many Key Ballot Issues
Early Turnout Reported Light At 10 Bay Area Precinct Polling Locations
Bay Area voters are asked to ballot on several key issues in today’s primary election, but interest generated by pre-election campaigns was not reflected in the early-morning turnout at precinct polling sites. Election boards reported generally slow voting during the first 1 ½ hours, although an occasional site found the turnout above normal.
Ten precincts out of about 45 in the Bay Area surveyed by The World this morning indicated results ranging from “very, very slow” to “a little better” than in the last election.
Voting at the North Bend City Hall site, Precinct 11, where 26 had cast ballots by about 9:30 a.m., was “a little better” than usual. Lila Holmes, election board chairman, said senior citizens make up the bulk of her voters (322 registered) and “They always turn out well for any election.”
Purchasing Office OK’d by Coos
COQUILLE — A $15,000 budget request to create a county purchasing department won quick approval from budget committee members during Monday morning’s abbreviated hearings on the 1970-71 Coos County budget. Also winning acceptance without a struggle was a motion calling for the establishment of a home-rule charter committee.
Both motions were introduced by commissioner William Miller, who called them necessary first-steps of the county was to streamline and update its county government. Miller called the addition of a county purchasing department “an attempt to cut county spending through centralized purchasing.”
15 YEARS — May 26, 2005
‘Cricket-ally’ acclaimed
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
Mallory Crocker, a seventh-grader at North Bend Middle School, is no mad scientist, but for a little more than a week, she managed to drive a dozen house crickets crazy.
With the aid of Darren Sinko, her physical science teacher last year, Crocker, 12, presented a science project at the Southwestern Oregon Regional Science Fair entitled: "Cricket Respiration: What Kind of Music Do Crickets Like?"
With a title like that - as long as the experiment held up to the rigors of the scientific method - it would be difficult not to catch the eye of a science fair judge.
CB fire department to state exercise tonight
The Coos Bay Fire Department plans to burn a house at 368 Seventh Ave., in Eastside, at 6 p.m. The burn-to-learn exercise will provide emergency simulation training for firefighters.
A department press release on Tuesday said firefighters will be practicing exterior fire attack, water supply operations, rescue skills, ventilation and exposure protection activities.
The release said wind conditions will be monitored, but suggested neighboring residents close windows during the exercise and notify the department if smoke enters homes.
